Sidetalk, NYC's unhinged street show

With shows like Subway Takes making the rounds recently, one could be forgiven for thinking that New York City was a constant madhouse of sports feuding and chopped cheeses. Mega-viral man-on-the-street show Sidetalk, however, takes this to a whole new level. Wherever New Yorkers gather, Sidetalk's Trent Simonian (or a celebrity guest host) is there with microphone in hand, condensing that inimitable NYC vibe into bite-sized chunks. Often quite loudly. Seriously, volume warning.

Surprising no one, Sidetalk has blown up on TikTok, where engaging short-form content is king. More than anything, though, with everything going on in the world, it's nice to see a show about real people having a really good time. Whether you live in New York or not, the sheer energy and exuberance dripping off every second of every episode is worth trying to live up to – even if you likely aren't going to run into a full-on Thanksgiving celebration on your local subway.

