Stoned Utah man tests friend who says he can "dodge bullets" — and shoots him dead in the process

While two men in Utah were getting stoned over the weekend, one told the other he was able to dodge bullets. And unfortunately, 24-year-old Ashton Jonathon Mann decided to test his friend's superpower — shooting and killing him in the process.

Mann explained to police, via 2KUTV, that he and his buddy had been playing video games and talking about guns when his friend made his bold claim. He also claimed that the two had emptied their guns before Mann aimed his at the friend, who wanted "to prove he could move before the trigger was pulled."

But after six rounds of this deadly game, "the gun fired and struck the victim in the chest."

From 2KUTV:

The victim told Mann to call 911 and Mann attempted to provide him aid until authorities arrived. … Officers arrived at the scene … and found a man lying unresponsive on the ground of a garage with a gunshot wound to his chest. The man was transported to an area hospital where he ultimately died from his injuries. … Officers obtained a search warrant on the residence and found two handguns, ammunition, and handgun magazines.

Mann, now at the Salt Lake County Metro Jail, has been charged with "manslaughter, a second-degree felony; and possession, purchase, transfer, or ownership of dangerous weapons by a category 2 restricted person."

