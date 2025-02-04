Waffle House now hitting you with a surcharge for every single egg you order

Waffle House is now adding a .50 surcharge on every single egg you order. Two eggs sunny side up? That'll be a buck extra. Three egg Spanish omelet? Ka-ching! $1.50 additional. Blame the bird flu.

"The continuing egg shortage caused by HPAI (bird flu) has caused a dramatic increase in egg prices," Waffle House stated after slapping stickers announcing the surcharge on every menu.



The Consumer Price Index reports that US egg prices rose by over 8% from November to December last year. Meanwhile, the December data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the price for a dozen Grade A large eggs at $4.15, compared to $2.52 at the beginning of 2024. It's not getting better anytime soon, either. The US Department of Agriculture forecasts a 20% further increase in price this year.

Egg Beaters… it's what's for breakfast.

