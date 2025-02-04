Watch live as Kilauea erupts

Kilauea, one of the most active volcanos in the world, located on Hawaii's big island, is erupting.

USGS Report: Episode 8 of the ongoing Halemaʻumaʻu eruption began at 9:52 p.m. HST on Monday, 3 February 2025 and is currently fountaining from the north vent. Episode 8 was preceded by small, sporadic spatter fountains that began on Sunday evening, February 2, which began to increase in intensity in the afternoon on 3 February until 9:52 p.m., when sustained fountaining began. Fountains from the north vent have grown from 50 ft (15m) to over 250 ft (80 m) high in an hour and are feeding multiple lava streams at 10:50 p.m. HST. Active lava flows now cover approximately 15-20% of the crater floor. Seismic tremor began increasing and tilt at UWD switched from inflation to deflation at about 09:52 p.m. HST, the same time lava flows began erupting onto the crater floor. Each episode of Halemaʻumaʻu lava fountaining since December 23, 2024, has continued for 13 hours to 8 days and episodes have been separated by pauses in eruptive activity lasting a less than 24 hours to 12 days. This is the full screen version of our coverage of this eruption. You can find our multi-cam stream here: https://youtube.com/live/HxywIiZ2HP8

Via YouTube