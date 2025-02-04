You may now read Severance's self-help book, "The You You Are"

I've never wanted to read a fictional book less than Dr. Ricken Lazlo Hale PhD's The You You Are, a tacky volume of second-hand self-help wisdom lurking within the quietly disturbing milieu of Severance. But now that Apple TV has actually made it into a real book, I find myself unable to resist.

In his quinquennial tome, Dr. Ricken Lazlo Hale, PhD guides You on a brave journey of self-learnedness. Fertile with mind-engorging insights, The You You Are is an invitation to merge with your true "You," and expel from your essence the dead-eyed conventionalism that has defined your life since infancy.

For the first time ever, Dr. Ricken's luminous writings are available in digital format, only on Apple Books. Though librarians strongly urge reading his complete oeuvre, this ebook — featuring the inaugural eight chapters from The You You Are — is sure to tickle both the completist and the layman. In addition, enjoy an exclusive letter of apology from the author himself, addressed to none other than YOU.

In Severance, Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in "work-life balance" is called into question as Mark – a widower who happens to be Dr. Ricken Hale's brother in law – finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work … and of himself.