A Mac Mini M4 USB dock that matches the machine

If you've been waiting for a Mac Mini-style USB 'n' stuff hub for the compact new M4 model, Satechi's is out now. It has the look, obviously, and the specs include an internal M2 slot for SSDs, three USB type A ports (two of them USB 3.2 Gen 2) and an SD card slot. Ethernet and USB type C aren't included, presumably, because those are already on the M4.

Length: 5 in / 127 cm

Width: 5 in / 127 cm

Height: 0.81 in / 2.06 cm

Weight: 6.8 oz / 192 g Cable Length: 3.15 in / 8 cm Host Cable – USB-C 3.2 Gen 2

2 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 – Up to 10Gbps

1 x USB-A 2.0 – Up to 480Mbps

1 x SD 4.0 UHS-II – Up to 312 MB/s

1 x M.2 NVMe SSD Enclosure (Drive not included) – Up to 10Gbps

NVMe Compatibility with 2230/ 2242/ 2260/ 2280 SSDs

There's already a model for the old Mac Mini and the Mac Studio, and it has MiniSD and extra USB type C too. Same price, $99.