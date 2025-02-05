Bun-stomping cat has perfect comedic timing

When a human decided to break open a delicious looking, chocolate filled pastry, their cat decided that would be the perfect time to cause some shenanigans. The cat unapologetically puts its foot right into the center of the gooey chocolate on the inside of the treat, and then shakes chocolate sauce everywhere as it walks away. This was definitely intentional on the cat's part.

The cat's owner seems completely stunned, and sits there frozen, still holding the pastry open. I feel so bad that this person didn't get to enjoy their special treat, but I can't stop laughing. This is now one of my favorite videos on the internet.

If I were in this situation, I probably would re-heated the treat to try and kill some of the germs, and then take the risk of eating it anyway. It looks too delicious to throw away. The risk of getting toxoplasmosis isn't going to get between myself and a pastry that looks this good.

