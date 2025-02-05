Demanding attention, Nancy Mace behaves like a child

Congressperson Nancy Mace, from the proud state of South Carolina, angrily lashes out with an immature attack on folks who want to use the bathroom.

CONNOLLY: The gentlelady has used a phrase that is considered a slur in the LGBTQ community NANCY MACE: Tranny tranny tranny, I don't really care, you want penises in women's bathrooms



[image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) February 5, 2025 at 8:13 AM

Representative Gerry Connolly (D-VA) asked his committee chair to instruct Nancy Mace to stop using offensive language during hearings. Nancy Mace took the opportunity to act like a child. On her Congressional website, Mace appears to use the motto "always lowcountry first," when her actual motto seems to be "Always go low, first!"

