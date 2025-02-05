Did you know you can ski in sand? A German sand resort specializes in it

Monte Kaolino is similar to a ski resort, but instead, it is a sand resort. Located in Hirschau, Bavaria, Germany, this outdoor location has giant hills of sand instead of snow. There is a lift that takes you up to the top of a tall sand dune and you can ride down on a board or on sand skis.

There are 35,000,000 tonnes of sand at Monte Kaolino. The sand comes from the nearby kaolinite production. This unique resort is only open in the summer. I've never heard of any place like this before, but it looks like a lot of fun.

From Wikipedia: "By the 1950s the pile of sand had grown large enough that people experimented with skiing on it, and in 1956 a ski club was formed. Uniquely to this hill, skiing is done directly on the sand and as a result, its operating season is inverse with ski areas elsewhere – it only opens in summer, even though the area does snow in winter"

Here's Tom Scott visiting the location:

