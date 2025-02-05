Do we really need more Jurassic Park movies?

Let me just answer that question for you: no. Regardless, as all legacy franchises are wont to do, Jurassic Park continues to shamble along, as revealed by this brand-new trailer. Jurassic World was itself a 'rebirth', serving as a soft reboot for the franchise, but apparently after Dominion was received as well as a real-life dinosaur invasion might be it was time to reboot the reboot.

Gone are Chris Pratt and whatever charm he may have brought to the franchise, and even Jeff Goldblum isn't being brought back for another cameo. Surely, someone at Universal must have realized that they've done about everything there is to do with dinosaurs already? If there absolutely must be another Jurassic Park, at least have the decency to do what other long-running franchises have and take it to space.

Previously:

• Jurassic Park velociraptors updated with feathers

• Watch the 1978 trailer for Jurassic World

• What if Jurassic Park was shot on an iPhone and posted to TikTok instead? (video)