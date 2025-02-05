Watch an extreme skydiver's wing-sitting jump

YouTube keeps recommending videos to me that show people skydiving in creative and terrifying ways. In this video a guy casually sits on the wing of an airplane before jumping off and pulling his parachute string. The way he's sitting, with one leg resting on the other, makes it look like he's relaxing on a poolside vacation.

I'd personally be crying and holding onto the plane's wing for dear life if I found myself in this situation. I guess the difference is that this guy chose to do this, for some reason.I have no idea how people are able to remain calm in situations like this, but I assume this guy has been skydiving for quite some time.

Skydiving like this seems so much scarier than jumping straight out of a plane. I can't imagine how cold and windy it must have been up there while sitting on the plane wing, especially in shorts and a tank top with no shoes.

