Get yourself a GoCable — because carrying 5 cables is so last decade

TL;DR: GoCable is the pocket-sized 8-in-1 charger that powers everything while also featuring a built-in cutter and bottle opener for $20.99 (reg. $44.99).

If you've ever found yourself rummaging through a bag of tangled cables, trying to figure out which one works with your phone, tablet, or laptop, then it's time for an upgrade. GoCable is here to simplify your digital life, and it's on sale for just $20.99 through February 23.

This pocket-sized, 8-in-1 charging solution delivers 100W fast charging, universal compatibility, and even sneaks in some unexpected extras—like a bottle opener and a hidden cutter—because why not?

GoCable is designed for durability and versatility. It features USB-C to USB-C + Apple Lightning connectors, so your iPhone, Android, laptop, and even your Bluetooth earbuds stay powered up. Plus, with a magnetic wrap design, you'll never have to deal with tangled cables again.

What makes GoCable different? For starters, it's not just about charging. Sure, it delivers blazing-fast 100W power, but it also transfers data quickly, meaning you can send files between devices without lag. The LED power display keeps you in the know.

And then there are the bonus features. Ever been at a party and needed a bottle opener? GoCable has one built-in. Need to open a package without struggling with your keys? The safe-proof cutter has you covered. It even comes with a carabiner clip, so you can attach it to your bag or keychain and never leave home without it.

Whether you're a frequent traveler, a digital nomad, a tech-savvy commuter, or someone who just wants a reliable charger, GoCable is built to handle all your needs. It's compact, lightweight, and always ready for action.

For a limited time, you can grab GoCable for just $20.99 (reg. $44.99)—a small price to pay for a universal charger that simplifies your life and even helps you crack open a drink at the end of a long day.

