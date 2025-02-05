Listen to a Golden Retriever snoring like a cartoon character

This is one of the funniest things I've seen lately. Check out Jupiter, a 21-month-old Golden Retriever who has the absolute best (and most hilarious) snore I've ever heard and seen. It's hard to believe this is real, because it looks *exactly* like a cartoon come to life. In fact, We Rate Dogs, who gave sweet, snoring Jupiter a score of 13/10, explained that Jupiter "is the sleeping dog that every cartoon of a sleeping dog is based on"—and they are 100% correct. And folks commenting on the video also mentioned how perfectly cartoonish the adorable Jupiter is. One stated, "Turns out cartoon is real!" and another commented that Jupiter's snore is the "original inspo for all Disney cartoons."

If you need a laugh today, take ten seconds of your time and watch Jupiter snoring up a storm here.

On their social media, Jupiter's human provides some fun facts about the cute snore beast. Jupiter loves food (especially cheese, roti, scrambled eggs, and popcorn), swimming, running in the park, and stealing shoes, socks, and pillows. Jupiter lives in London, UK, and, obviously, loves to saw logs in their sleep!

To see more of the adorable pup, follow Jupiter on Instagram.