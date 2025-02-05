Lithuania's Hill of Crosses has more than 100,000 of them

The Hill of Crosses in Lithuania is an incredible place where more than 100,000 crosses cover an old fort hill. This site is 7.5 miles from a nearby town called Siauliai. It's believed that people began placing crosses on this hill during the 14th century.

Crosses have been placed on the hill throughout time for different reasons during different time periods. Many people still visit every year, bringing their own cross to leave behind. This collection of crosses is like an outdoor museum now, and it looks like a fascinating place to visit.

From Atlas Obscura: "It's estimated that there are more than 100,000 crosses on the hill as of 2007. Thousands visit the site each year, with the most famous visit occurring in 1993 when Pope John Paul II came to dedicate the site. A stone marker bearing his words, "Thank you, Lithuanians, for this hill of crosses which testifies to the nations of Europe and to the whole world the faith of the people of this land" now lies at the foot of the hill."

