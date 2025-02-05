Man riding ski lift plunges to the ground — along with his chair: "Nightmare fuel"

A man was riding a ski lift in New Hampshire on Sunday when his chair suddenly dislodged and plunged to the ground.

The skier dropped 20 feet from the Flying Bear lift at Attitash Mountain Resort in Bartlett, according to ABC News. Fortunately, his fall wasn't fatal, but rescuers put him into a back and neck brace before transporting him to a hospital. He was released the next day.

Meanwhile, a second skier, who had ridden in another chair moments before, said he knew something was "off" about the lift, debating with his friend whether or not they should ride it before he saw the horrific scene. "It's kind of scary. That's nightmare fuel," said David Gunzburger, who captured images of the aftermath, which you can see in WMUR's video below. "It's the worst possible situation."

The marshal's office blamed the accident on "mechanical failure," and said the lift would remain closed while officials investigate. The ski resort is owned by Colorado-based Vail Resorts.

