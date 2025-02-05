Murder suspect's hearing descends into courtroom brawl

Fists flew at a court hearing for the accused murderer of Alianna Farfan in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The victim's partner and another man lunged at the suspect, scuffled with a court officer, and after the resulting brawl was over were charged with felonies. Several other people were detained without charge, according to reports.

ABC News:

A courtroom camera in New Mexico captured a pre-trial hearing for a murder suspect descend into a brawl. Video shows two men jumping over a gate and then punching the suspect, who was arrested in connection with the killing of his ex-girlfriend.An officer trying to protect the suspect was also assaulted. The attackers were each charged with two felonies

"He killed my niece like a coward," said Carlos Lucero, one of the two men, according to court documents. "It was worth every moment."

Brawls of the Day:

• Softball brawl of the day

• 'Mass brawl' erupts on British liner after 'patriotic party' ends in clown encounter

• Massive brawl in Parliament of Uganda includes impressive chair-catching

• Cornhole score leads to cornpone scrap

• Brawl at Texas execution leads to arrests

• Banana brawl at gas station leads to hospitalization and arrest