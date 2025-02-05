Somehow, Elon did NAZI that coming.

Supporting Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, telling Germans to get over their guilt for Nazi atrocities, complaining about German labor regulations intended to protect German workers, using his social media network to interfere in elections, and saluting like fucking Nazis have taken their toll on US President-apparent Elon "Leon" Musk's car sales in Das Vaterland.

German road traffic agency KBA's website on Wednesday showed the number of newly registered Tesla cars fell 59.5% to 1,277 in January, while the overall German market was down just 2.8% at slightly more than 207,000 vehicles during the month. The overall segment of battery-electric vehicles, where Tesla is competing, however, gained popularity in January, with sales up 53.5% at almost 34,500 vehicles across all brands. KBA did not give reasons for the developments in car sales. Y!

Hopefully, people in the US will do the same. Even ignoring his Nazi bent, these cars seem to burst into flame and be involved in more fatalities than the average car.

