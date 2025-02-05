Trump Administration ignores Musk's glaring conflicts of interest

Karoline Leavitt explains how Elon Musk will self-police on conflicts of interest. Next up, foxes will be used to safeguard the henhouse.

As Elon "Leon" Musk plays bull in a China shop with the Treasury Department, Trump's Press Secretary wants us all to know the billionaire bigot is of the highest moral fiber. Musk will just excuse himself from anything that could be a conflict of interest with one of his several government-subsidized businesses or personal plans to repopulate Mars with his progeny.

"You said earlier this week that he has abided by all applicable federal laws, but what steps is the Trump administration taking to address that conflict of interest?" he asked. "The president was already asked and answered this question this week, and he said if Elon Musk comes across a conflict of interest with the contracts and the funding that DOGE is overseeing, then Elon will excuse himself from those contracts," answered Leavitt. "And he has again abided by all applicable laws. Mediaite

Republicans in Congress are also doing their level best to keep Musk sheltered. Rep. James Comer shut down Rep. Gerry Connolly's motion to subpoena Musk.

