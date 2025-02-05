Unique contraption spotted on the side of the road

Today, my friend sent me a photo of this unique contraption that they saw on the side of the road. The contraption looks like part of a tractor, combined with part of a bike, with a little bit of chain link fence mixed in, a large bottle of fluid, and many other details that I can't fully make out.

I wish I could see the maker of this bad boy riding it around on the road. I have a feeling that it broke down, though, and that's why it's sitting there. I'm not sure what to call this DIY vehicle, but I hope that it's fixed up and zooming down the desert highways again soon.

Whoever made this, I think they should submit it to be a part of the Maker Faire. I have many questions about the handlebar situation (and about every other part of it). I need to hear all about how the person who made it became inspired to do so, but I have a feeling that this will remain one of life's unsolved mysteries.

