Wannabes and criminals are impersonating ICE officers

Roundups of undocumented migrants by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement are in the news, and they crackdown has wannabes dreaming of being part of the team. ICE impersonation is on the rise, report police, and multiple arrests have already been made of men trying to get in on the action.

Left, in the above lineup, is Sean-Michael Johnson, seen in viral footage menacing a Spanish-speaking motorist and taking away his keys. Aidan Steigelmann and Carl Thomas Bennett, right, are the two others. Here's what Steigelmann allegedly did:

In another impersonation case, in Philadelphia, police charged a Temple University student in connection with the alleged impersonation of ICE officers on campus. The incident, which occurred Saturday night, involved three individuals, two wearing shirts with "Police" and "ICE" in white lettering, attempting to enter a residence hall on campus, Temple University said in a statement. After being denied entrance to the residence hall, they were later found disrupting a local business, the university said. Philadelphia police arrested 22-year-old Aidan Steigelmann, charging him with impersonating a public servant, with the university saying that he's been placed on "interim suspension." Two other suspects involved in the incident fled the scene in a light-colored SUV, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

Here's what Bennett is accused of:

Meanwhile, in Raleigh, North Carolina, Carl Thomas Bennett was arrested for allegedly impersonating an ICE officer and sexual assaulting a woman at a Motel 6 threatening to deport her if she didn't comply, according to CNN affiliate WRAL. Police reports indicated that Bennett, 37, "threatened to deport the victim if she did not have sex with him," and "displayed a business card with a badge on it," according to WRAL.

"It's a big club," George Carlin said," And you ain't in it."

