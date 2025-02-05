Where does fentanyl come from? BBC report

The BBC has a report on how fentanyl reaches the United States, where 74,000 people died from overdoses last year.

Chinese chemical companies supply the raw ingredients, sometimes including instructions for making the drug. Despite China's 2019 ban on fentanyl, manufacturers dodge regulations through encrypted communications and cryptocurrency payments. Mexican cartels then transform these chemicals into fentanyl. India is emerging as another major supplier.

U.S. border agents seized 4,500 pounds of fentanyl since September alone, with 98% of all seizures occurring at the Mexican border.

The Trump administration just imposed new tariffs on Chinese goods, citing Beijing's failure to stop the chemical exports. China pushed back: "The US needs to view and solve its own fentanyl issue," it said in a statement.

