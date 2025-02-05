While government officials spent 5 years planning, beavers built their dam for free in 48 hours

Remember when humans could build stuff? Like, "Hey, let's slam 4 million cubic yards of concrete between two canyon walls" and five years later — two years ahead of schedule — Hoover Dam?

Well, nowadays it takes longer than that to approve the font size on the "No Smoking" sign for a public park bathroom that'll cost $2.3 million and require 47 community input sessions.

But some beavers in the Czech Republic just gave a masterclass in Getting Sh*t Done. While government officials were busy having meetings about having meetings about their river restoration project (started in 2018), these rodents rolled up and built a dam in two days.

No permits. No environmental impact studies. No LinkedIn humble-brags about "transformative infrastructure solutions." Just teeth, logs, and the hutzpah to ignore five years of bureaucratic foreplay.

Sure, they flooded some stuff and messed up a railway line, but compare it to modern infrastructure projects that take decades and billions of dollars only to end up as PowerPoint presentations about why they need more billions.

One Czech official had to admit: "The beavers saved us 30 million Czech korunas ($1.2 million). They built the dams without any project documentation — and for free."

