Bibi loves Trump's worst idea ever: Gaza Lago

Israeli Prime Sinister Benjamin Netanyahu loves Convicted Felon #47's worst idea ever: the United States taking up Israeli's war against the Palestinians.

Donald Trump has proposed invading Greenland, Canada, Mexico, Panama, and Gaza. Initially, people thought that Trump might have been "joking" about depopulating Gaza and redeveloping it with US "ownership," but the crazy is real. Israel's IDF has been ordered to prepare for a mass evacuation of the region, as Netanyahu seems to believe Trump is gonna make good on Displacement Disneyland.

On Thursday, Defense Minister Israel Katz directed the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to prepare a plan "to enable the voluntary departure of Gaza residents," according to a Defense Ministry statement. "I welcome the bold initiative of US President Trump, which could allow a large portion of Gaza's population to relocate to various destinations worldwide," a statement read. … The Israeli minister said countries including Spain, Ireland and Norway – who have all accused Israel of breaking international law during its military campaign in Gaza – are "legally obligated to accept any Gazan resident who wishes to enter their territory." Trump's plan flies in the face of the aspirations of Palestinians, who have long advocated for statehood and roundly dismissed Trump's relocation proposal when he first floated it two weeks ago. Most of the two million people living in Gaza won't want to leave, analysts have said, raising the question of whether they could be forcefully removed – which is prohibited under international law. CNN

Redeveloping Gaza seems to be a family goal. Remember that the adjudicated rapists son-in-law, Jared Kushner, said: "Gaza's waterfront property could be very valuable … if people would focus on building up livelihoods, But in addition to that, I would just bulldoze something in the Negev, I would try to move people in there…I think that's a better option, so you can go in and finish the job."

Take a quick look at how we treat Puerto Rico, and you might understand why no one wants to join the United States.