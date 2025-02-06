Cabel Sasser's annual roundup of snacks and cereals

In these troubled times, it's good to see someone doing some proper shoe-leather reporting! Cabel Sasser reviews the snacks and cereals of 2024. I've been on a keto diet so reading this is cheating in my heart.

Potato Shreds hold a special place in our collective Panic hearts, because they were a strong presence at PAX, not far from our own booth, and they were handing out incredible quantities of sample Potato Shreds. There was also a giant potato and fork you could hold for photos. I really enjoy the sound of "Potato Shreds", because it sounds a bit like a licensed 90's Sega Genesis Game, programmed by Core. And it takes some guts to try to capture the instant Mac n' Cheese cup market, but potatoes. I'd wish Idahoan the very best on this dynamic new product but I think it's already been discontinued. 🙁

Every second post in Cabel's blog could be the rubric for an entire media enterprise. In all seriousness, this is a key product class within the broad ambit of consumerism and it doesn't receive close coverage. While I grant that meetings of your local solid waste authority are more important and more likely to deserve journalistic scrutiny, it is also true that snacks are tastier.