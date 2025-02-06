Cybertruck meets the "Cybercock test"

I would never, ever, condone vandalism. And I especially would never think vandalism was funny or well-deserved if it were on a Tesla Cybertruck. And I would never ever get any pleasure from watching a Tesla Cybertruck getting vandalized. And I super duper extra especially would never laugh if someone painted a giant penis on a Cybertruck.

So imagine my surprise when I encountered a video of exactly this–a penis being painted on a Cybertruck–on the subreddit "Mildly Vandalised." Futurism describes the video:

the first-person video shows a vandal spraypainting a cartoonish phallus on the side of the silver geometric vehicle — while, as sharp-eyed observers quickly noticed, someone was still behind the wheel.

There are lots of articles popping up online today discussing the video, but leave it to those omniscient Redditors to immediately identify the writer—graffiti artist Katsu. I went over to Katsu's Instagram and sure enough they posted the Cybertruck penis artwork a couple of days ago, with the glorious description, "Cybercock test." Thanks, Katsu, I now have a new term for these atrocious, hideous vehicles! Thank you for your service.

Go watch here.