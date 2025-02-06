Eggs lower heart disease death risk by 27%, new research shows

For years, doctors have warned patients with high cholesterol to avoid eating eggs because it would put them at a higher risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD). But new research reveals that people with high cholesterol who eat eggs weekly have a 27% lower risk of CVD-related deaths than people with high cholesterol who avoid eggs.

What's more, older adults "who ate eggs 1-6 times a week had a 15 per cent lower risk of death from any cause, and a 29 per cent lower risk of cardiovascular disease-related death" than those who "never or infrequently ate eggs." The study involved almost 9,000 adults 70 or older.

Via Monash University.

