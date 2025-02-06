First immigrants, now journalism: Trump calls to shut down CBS

A displeased Donald Trump called to "immediately terminate" staff at 60 Minutes and shut down CBS in this morning's daily rage-post. First the immigrants, now journalism.

"They 100% removed Kamala's horrible election changing answers to questions, and replaced them with completely different, and far better, answers, taken from another part of the interview," Trump fumed on Truth Social today, referring to a conspiracy theory that was debunked after 60 Minutes "shared a full unedited transcript of the Harris interview with the FCC this week," according to The Hill.

"CBS should lose its license," the mad king continued, "and the cheaters at 60 minutes should all be thrown out, and this disreputable 'NEWS' show should be immediately terminated." (See his full rant here at Daily Beast.)

From Daily Beast:

The controversy arose after CBS aired different parts of Harris's answer to a question about Gaza on separate broadcasts in October, leading to conservative conspiracies that the network was editing coverage to help Democrats. The president then tried to rope the network into a into a right-wing conspiracy theory baselessly alleging that news outlets Politico and the Associated Press earned millions of dollars from the United States Agency for International Development. "Was CBS paid for committing this FRAUD???" asked Trump. In an all-caps follow-up post, he falsely alleged USAID funds went to "the fake news media as a 'payoff' for creating good stories about the Democrats. The left wing 'rag', known as 'Politico', seems to have recieved $8,000,000. Did the New York Times recieve money???? Who else did???"

And from The Hill:

Trump and his allies at the FCC have repeatedly suggested major news networks be scrutinized more heavily and even lose their broadcast licenses over coverage he feels is unfair to him. During an appearance on Fox News Thursday morning, FCC Chair Brendan Carr acknowledged "there are a lot of people in this country right now on the radical left that are upset about this investigation." "And what I'm here to do is apply the law evenly," Carr said. "This is a rare situation where we have extrinsic evidence that CBS had played one answer or one set of words and then swapped in another set. And CBS's conduct through this, frankly, has been concerning."

The first time Trump was President, he faced pushback from officials who realized he was a menace to America. This time around, Trump has loaded federal government agencies (such as the FCC) with sycophants, including those who won't promise to refuse illegal orders. Anyone who doesn't have their head in the sand can see the fascist takeover happening before their very eyes.

