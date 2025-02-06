FrEEKs! is a book of wonderfully weird mutants and creatures by cartoonist J.R. Williams

I just got my copy of artist J.R. Williams' new book FrEEKs!, and I can't stop looking at all of the incredible illustrations in it. I'm a big fan of Williams' underground cartoon art style, strange creatures, and brilliant use of colors. FrEEKs contains all of these things, with 256 mesmerizing, mutant-filled pages that will make your bookshelf a much more exciting place.

This book of "Astounding Aberrations & Mutations" would make a fantastic gift for anyone who likes cool art. The first 50 copies sold come with a free, limited edition art print (which I received and adore).

Freeks! is hardcover and 6 inches square. I often like to bring art books with me to the coffee shop that I go to sketch at, because looking through them helps me feel inspired to draw. I love that this book is the perfect size to carry around with me when I'm out.

Here are some examples from the book:

See also: Restoring 100-year-old Max Fleischer cartoons