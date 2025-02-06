Get premium device protection for less than $7 per device this year

TL;DR: Get a full year of Trend Micro Maximum Security for three devices at $19.99 and guard against ransomware, phishing scams, and identity theft.

Your devices deserve a bodyguard — and not the kind that just stands around looking cool. Trend Micro Maximum Security actually does the work, shielding up to three devices from phishing scams, ransomware, and sketchy websites trying to snatch your data. You can score a year of protection on up to three devices for 60% off at $19.99 (reg. $49).

Think of it as your personal digital bouncer, shutting down suspicious links in emails, blocking shady websites, and stopping ransomware from locking up your files. If a threat tries to slip through, it even backs up targeted files, so you don't lose what's yours.

And let's talk passwords. If yours are a mess of sticky notes and "forgot password" resets, this security suite has your back. It securely stores and encrypts all your logins, so you can stop reusing the same weak password everywhere.

For parents, it works like an internet chaperone, letting you control access to apps and websites to keep kids away from the digital wild west. Plus, if you ever misplace your phone, mobile security features help you track it down before panic mode sets in.

As a bonus, it even optimizes your system to keep things running fast and smooth. No more slow startups or random crashes while you're trying to binge your favorite show.

Be sure to redeem your code on a desktop within 30 days — your new bodyguard is ready to get to work.

Get a full year of protection for three devices with Trend Micro Maximum Security on sale for just $19.99.

Trend Micro Maximum Security [1 Year for 3 Devices] – $19.99

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.