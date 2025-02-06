Green Day to Chili Peppers: Artists rally for fire-ravaged Los Angeles

LA is a grind – it's expensive, congested, and isolating. When you're hot "in the biz," the town is yours. When you're not, expect no mercy… and yet, for a few magical hours at the Kia Forum and Intuit Dome, all that was out the window as a Who's Who of California music closed ranks around the City of Angels. LA is still reeling from devastating wildfires that heavily damaged upscale enclaves like Pacific Palisades and middle-class communities like Altadena. Fire respected no income level or zip code. Multimillioxn dollar mansions burned just the same as humble multi-generational bungalows. Hearts were broken, priceless art and beloved heirlooms were gone, and 24 lives were lost. The town needed… music!

Enter music industry mogul Irving Azoff, a longtime LA resident and manager of iconic acts like The Eagles and Steely Dan. He made some calls, pulled in some favors and a one-of-a-kind concert lineup took shape almost overnight. Former Microsoft CEO and, obviously serious music fan, Steve Ballmer donated use of both venues (he owns the Forum AND the Intuit Dome). He and his wife matched all donations to the tune of some $60M, a giving spree kicked off by a $1M donation from U2. Even the much-maligned Ticketmaster waived all ticketing fees for the event — a kind gesture that was appreciated by this music fan.

The Forum show started off with a pensive three song set by NorCal punk rockers Green Day, joined by LA native Billie Eilish on "Last Night on Earth." The male Billie told the crowd, "We're still alive, this is California and we're all in this together."

LA resident Billy Crystal came out to tell a heartfelt story of losing his Pacific Palisades home of 47 years, only for his daughter to find a surviving keepsake – a garden rock with the word "Laughter" etched into it. Alanis Morisette lent her soaring voice for several songs including her 1998 hit "Thank You" – dedicated, natch, to LA's heroic firemen. Between performers, videos chronicled individual Angelinos' experiences from tragic home loss to rescuing a terrified horse. Some video subjects appeared onstage, including a close knit Altadena family that had lost four homes in the same neighborhood. They seemed uplifted by the warmth of the crowd. The show's custom stage resembled a giant record turntable as one act performed, another act was prepped on the other side and the entire stage revolved to keep the music flowing.

Rap artist Anderson .Paak's performance with Sheila E blew up when West Coast OG rapper Dr. Dre joined them to thunderous applause. "It's all about love for me tonight," the rapper and highly successful entrepreneur said with a smile as he performed "Still D.R.E" and "California Love."

Usually, major recording artists are separated from fans by layers of handlers, agents, managers and publicists but tonight, they put status aside in favor of making a human connection. As Steven Stills (who appeared with bandmate Graham Nash) said, "Whenever Los Angeles gets into trouble, musicians are right there." Later, Pink, dressed in black and without her usual flying harness said, "If you're hurting, I'm hurting with you." It didn't come off as flip or condescending. She really meant it. (And her scorching rendition of "Me and Bobby McGee" must have had Janis Joplin smiling from up above.)

No Doubt, originally from Anaheim, reunited for only the second time since their 2015 hiatus. Gwen Stefani pranced around the stage like a teenager for their three-song set which included 1995's "I'm Just a Girl."

One of the most unforgettable moments was when folk rock icon Joni Mitchell, looking frail but resplendent in a gold throne sang her 1966 anthem "Both Sides Now." As touching as that was, suddenly the stage revolved, and the next act was on. Although tickets to FireAid were expensive, the organizers seemed determined to give everyone their money's worth. Suddenly Dave Grohl took over the stage drums and Nirvana's bassist Krist Novoselic and rhythm guitarist Pat Smear appeared to back three female singers for three of their songs – St. Vincent on "Breed," Kim Gordon sang "School," Joan Jett blazed through "Territorial Pissings." Grohl's daughter Violet closed out the Nirvana reunion with "All Apologies."

Once the Intuit Dome concert got going a mile up the road, performances by Rod Stewart, Katy Perry, Stevie Wonder, Earth Wind and Fire, and others were broadcast live inside the Forum. Country singer Jelly Roll rocked the house with a simply amazing version of "Hollywood Nights," aided by Travis Barker on drums.

Proof that the flames respected no one, rock legend Stevie Nicks recounted how her wooden Pacific Palisades house from 1938 appeared in imminent danger as she was evacuated – but local firemen banded together and saved it and her neighbors. Then she launched into "Landslide," her powerful voice still strong as ever even if her stage moves have slowed a bit.

By 11PM, a time when most other shows have ended and riggers are dismantling the stage, LA's house band – The Red Hot Chili Peppers – came out for a four song set, the irrepressible Flea clad only in a Speedo! Of course, one of their songs was "Californication."

As a transplanted New Yorker whose own LA home was in the shadow of the Palisades fire, I was determined not to repeat the mistake I made twenty-three years ago, when I passed on NY's historic 121212 concert for victims of Hurricane Sandy. That show boasted a heavyweight lineup including The Who, The Stones and Springsteen. Now, after a decade on the West Coast, I have a love/hate relationship with LA but I wasn't going to miss this… and, damn was it touching to see a notoriously hard city lose its rough edges for an evening of gratitude and shared experience. As Billie Joe Armstrong said when Green Day opened the show, "We love you, Los Angeles and we got your back no matter what." It was a great night to be an Angelino!

Green Day opens FireAid. Photo ©Mark Cerulli

The Red Hot Chili Peppers at FireAid. Photo ©Mark Cerulli