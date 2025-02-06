House Dem introduces "Eliminate Looting of Our Nation by Mitigating Unethical State Kleptocracy" (ELON MUSK) Act

Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wisconsin) has had enough of Elon Musk's antics, and has introduced a bill that would make ban special government employees like him from obtaining federal contracts, reports The Hill.

"Elon Musk gets more than $20 billion in contracts from the US government and bought his way into a new role in the government where he can direct even more money to himself. Enough," posted Pocan to Twitter. "My new bill, the ELON MUSK Act, will end this grift!"

From The Hill:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), ranking member of the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee, and Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), ranking member of the Senate Committee on Finance, urged the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to investigate Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Tuesday following his decision to grant access to sensitive government payment systems to Musk and other DOGE employees. "It is not clear why these individuals were granted unfettered access to such data, what they could do with it once inside these systems, and what protections are in place to ensure the Department has been complying with its legal obligations under the Privacy Act, 26 U.S.C. 6103, as well as other statutes and Treasury regulations that protect such sensitive information about millions of Americans," Warren and Wyden wrote, citing concerns with Musk's ties to China.

Of course, this bill has about as much chance of passing as Musk has of deleting his Twitter account, thanks to GOP representatives who love their cushy jobs more than people they were elected to represent.

