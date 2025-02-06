Judge blocks Musk's data grab at the Treasury

Federal Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly temporarily blocked the US Treasury Department from sharing sensitive data with outsiders. Elon Musk and his DOGE cronies are the outsiders in question.

Much of the United States has watched in fear as reports roll in of Elon Musk's unchecked rolling over of the US Government. Trump and his minions have assured us "Leon" is a good guy and will self-police, but we all know better. Happily, a lawsuit has started to throw sand in his gears.