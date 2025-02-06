Judge blocks Musk's data grab at the Treasury

Federal Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly temporarily blocked the US Treasury Department from sharing sensitive data with outsiders. Elon Musk and his DOGE cronies are the outsiders in question.
Much of the United States has watched in fear as reports roll in of Elon Musk's unchecked rolling over of the US Government. Trump and his minions have assured us "Leon" is a good guy and will self-police, but we all know better. Happily, a lawsuit has started to throw sand in his gears.
Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly put the temporary order in place after Musk boasted that his team at the Department of Government Efficiency (Doge) was "rapidly shutting down" Treasury remittances, having apparently gained access to the system that disburses trillions of dollars, including social security payments and Medicare, each year. Representatives of government employees and retirees have sued to stop the sensitive data being shared with Musk and others at Doge, arguing that such moves were "depriving them of privacy protections guaranteed to them by federal law". Although the US government reassured the court that only two of Doge's emissaries, Cloud Software group chief executive Tom Krause and 25-year-old coder Marko Elez, had access to the sensitive system, Kollar-Kotelly pushed for an order preventing any information being shared outside the Treasury, while she considers a more permanent injunction. As a result, Musk himself will not be able to review data pulled from the payments system.FT