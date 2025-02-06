LAX Customs officers intercept 37 giant, live beetles disguised as snacks

Smugglers tried bringing a lot of giant beetles into the country disguised as potato chips and chocolates.

The whole thing creeps me out just thinking about carrying around 37 giant beetles. Had things gone wrong, beetles on a plane are way more scream-inducing than snakes. The exotic bug market pays well enough that folks are willing to risk the consequences, and it sounds like Customs and Border Patrol understands the allure.

"The illegal trade of exotic insects bring hefty profits for those willing to take the risk of circumventing U.S. laws and regulations," CBP said in their release regarding the case on Wednesday. … The seized beetles were turned over to USDA officials, who will determine the final destination of the insects, meaning they will likely be donated to local zoos that have permits for live insects or be preserved in a local insect collection. … On an average day in 2023, CBP agriculture specialists seize an estimated 3,287 prohibited plants, meat and animal byproducts and intercept over 231 agricultural pests that could potentially harm Americas agricultural resources. ABC7

