Musk's "top lieutenant" living in federal agency office with wife and kid, says worker (video)

Elon Musk's "top lieutenant" is now "shacking up" in a federal agency building, living on the sixth floor with his wife and kid, said a federal worker at a town hall in Virginia Monday night.

"One of Musk's top lieutenants and wife and young child have shacked up on the sixth floor of our agency and are living there," the man said to a roomful of loud gasps. "The hallway has been blocked off by a special access list of people who can get back there," he added. (See WTOP News video below, starting at 1:15.)

The worker was one of hundreds who gathered to vent their fears and complaints about Musk — the unofficial government employee now accused of opening up an official government office for an underling's lodgings. (It's not clear if the family man reported to be living at the fed building is Musk's 19-year-old advisor, one of his other 24-and-under assistants, or someone else.)

This reminds me of Musk's early Twitter-takeover days, before his U.S. takeover, when he turned pre-Xitter offices into dystopian bedrooms to keep his "tired employees" in easy reach. Now, Musk has reportedly added a slew of "sleep pods" to the headquarters of DOGE. Government "efficiency" indeed. Welcome to government housing, dark gothic MAGA style.

From Daily Beast:

That complaint was one of many to emerge from Monday night's event, which was hosted by the Democratic Rep. Suhas Subramanyam in Leesburg, Virginia, a suburb of the nation's capital. Around 300 people attended, the Loudoun Times-Mirror reported, with speakers identifying themselves as workers, contractors, and retirees of the federal government. There was a rash of complaints about Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency, which has promised to cut "at least 10%" of the federal budget in a year's time, even if it means putting thousands of federal employees out of work. No complaint from the town hall went more viral than the claim that a DOGE staffer and his family had outright moved into a government building, however. … Musk, 53, has been reportedly catching ZZZs in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, which is just steps from the White House. He and his team even received a shipment of "sleep pods" to the DOGE HQ this week.