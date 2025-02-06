Pocket paper "notebooks" with games printed on them

Paper Apps are pen and paper games cunningly disguised as little reporter-style notepads, pitched as a "fun, smart alternative to screen time." There are games themed around dungeons, space exploration and golf, each vaguely reminding me of 1980-era textmode games. And there are some gamified journals with to-do lists and such for those with even less time to spare.

"Analog games and tools for a distracted age," writes publisher Gladden Design. "Portable, stylish, and most importantly–fun!"

They're $8 each and there's a clever "Pencil Dice" pencil to go with them