RFK Jr goes viral for squirting mysterious blue drops into his drink (video)

Conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is going viral again — this time for squirting blue liquid into a glass while flying on a plane.

The clip circulating on online shows the 72-year-old anti-vaxxer — who is about to run the U.S. Department of Heath and Human Services, if MAGA has their way — adding two full droppers of the mysterious liquid to his drink. "What is RFK Jr. putting in his drink…??" reads the caption of the clip. (See video below, reposted by Catherine de Jong.)

Although it hasn't been confirmed, commenters agree that RFK Jr.'s beverage-enhancer is most likely methylene blue — a miracle panacea for MAGA fans, but a an injectable medication for methemoglobinemia that comes with risks — as well as a fish tank disinfectant for the rest of us. But of course.

From The Independent:

The clip garnered millions of views across X and Reddit in less than 24 hours, leading to speculation about the substance. … Misinformation about methylene blue in its dye form – often used as a disinfectant to clean out fish tanks – has garnered attention on social media. Celebrities, social media influencers and so-called biohackers have baselessly touted methylene blue as a "miracle drug" to fight cancer, combat aging and cure Covid-19. The actor Mel Gibson, for example, claimed on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast that three of his friends who had stage four cancer took a cocktail of alternative medicines – including methylene blue – that helped them become cancer-free. … But, according to science, it's no silver bullet.

RFK puts methylene blue in huis drink! 😳😳😳 https://t.co/1p5B7VrRRL — Catherine de Jong (@Cath77777) February 6, 2025

Previously: RFK Jr. is against vaccines — but praises the benefits of heroin

