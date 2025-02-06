The most unique shooter of the 2020s is getting a surprise sequel

If you like DOOM and you haven't played Cruelty Squad yet, what are you doing? This lauded 2021 release took conventions from every early 3D shooter on the market and twisted them into a surreal, psychedelic critique of everything corporate and capitalistic, tasking you with taking out rival CEOs while stealing new organs for yourself along the way.

It's a game that sits with you for a long time even after the credits roll, and that trend looks to be continuing in its upcoming followup: Psycho Patrol R.

This time, you're delving into the minds of the corporate dystopia's inhabitants to "correct" criminal behavior, sort of like Psychonauts but with guns. If you like shooters and/or societal commentary and/or maximalist, 90s-style design, Psycho Patrol R seems like the perfect thing to tide you over until the next DOOM launches sometime this year.

