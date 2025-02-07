Adorable baby tapir will melt your heart

The Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium has welcomed a new baby, a Malayan tapir, which the zoo describes as a "tiny, walking watermelon." The squeaky baby looks more like a tiny alien to me, but either way, it is unbelievably cute.

Malayan tapirs are native to Southeast Asia and are considered endangered, with only 2500 living in the wild. With their short, prehensile trunks and stout bodies, they look a bit like a cross between a pig and an elephant when, in fact, they are most closely related to horses, zebras, and rhinos.

The tiny baby is only the second tapir born at the zoo in its 10-year history. Weighing only about 20 pounds, the baby is dwarfed by its 900-pound mom and 800-pound dad. While adults are primarily black with a sizeable light-colored patch, newborns have a combination of stripes and spots to provide them with camouflage.

The zoo is holding off on naming the baby until they have determined its gender. The baby will remain out of view for now, behind the scenes with mom.

