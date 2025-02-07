Archaeologists discover remains of ancient mystic with six fingers

Archaeologists excavating a Neolithic tomb in Jeruslaem found the remains of an ancient shaman who lived 9,000 years ago. This particular mystic may have been granted her position as a spiritual leader because she had six fingers on her left hand.

From the Jerusalem Post:



Funerary objects found alongside the woman, including green stone necklaces and mother-of-pearl jewelry, reinforce the hypothesis of her importance within Neolithic society. Most individuals were buried with decorations such as stone bracelets, pendants, and beads made from exotic materials like alabaster and green stones. According to researchers, the stone bracelets found in some graves are associated with transition rituals between life and death.

"The discovery of the ancient shaman's tomb in Motza opens a window into the spiritual world of communities that lived approximately 10,000 years ago," said Eli Eskosido, director of the Israel Antiquities Authority. "These remains show how complex and rich the cultural beliefs of ancient humanity were."

Previously:

• Archaeological site discovered where new archaeology lab is under construction

• Archaeologist David Wengrow pushes back against Ancient Apocalypse—and urges us to consider the power of everyday people

• On Raiders of the Lost Ark's 40th anniversary, archaeologists dispel the movie's myths about their field

• Archaeologists discover mummies with gold tongues

• Archaeologists find 2,000-year-old musical instrument