E-ink phone is like a Kindle and a Blackberry had a baby

A new phone from the startup Minimal Company has an e-ink display and a physical keyboard. The idea behind the Minimal Phone is that you use it only for the things you need and no more. Phone calls, messaging, Kindle books, Spotify, Waze, and Android Auto work fine.

Doomscrolling and mindlessly watching Tiktok, while technically possible, as you can install any Android app, would be excruciatingly slow. For users who want to escape their smartphone but aren't quite ready or able to move to a flip phone, a device like this might help you get your life back.

The device has a 4.3" e-ink screen, a full QWERTY keyboard, front and rear cameras, and fingerprint unlock built into the power button. There are three different refresh speeds available for the screen, as well as a button to trigger a refresh manually.

Backers who crowdfunded the project on Indiegogo expressed concern online when the device failed to deliver as scheduled, but shipments began at the end of February. Early reviews are generally positive, with the usual bugs one would expect from a new device from a small team.

One important caveat for anyone in the US considering a purchase: as of today, the device does not have FCC approval, so voice calls may not work until approved. The company is now taking regular orders and claims the issue will be resolved when shipping begins in March.

Previously: Six months with a dumbphone