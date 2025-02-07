Mysterious six-foot ice spear falls from sky and pierces metal roof of Florida home

A six-foot chunk of ice fell from the sky and tore through the metal roof of a home in Palm Coast, Florida on Monday.

"A chunk of ice that is size of a person could cause tremendous injury be fatal," Palm Coast fire chief Kyle Berryhill told WFTV.

While blue ice—frozen sewage from an airplane's toilet system—can occasionally leak from a flying airplane, this particular hunk of ice had no unusual color. The source of the ice remains unknown but the Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation.

Chicken Little was not available for comment.





