Polls reveal Republicans want Musk out of politics

Elon Musk has worn out his welcome in Washington, according to a new poll from The Economist/YouGov.

When The Economist/YouGov took a poll right after the 2024 election, 47% of Republicans said Musk should have "a lot" of influence in Trump's administration.

In the new poll, released Wednesday, those same Republicans have soured on Musk. Only 26% want him to have "a lot" of influence, a 21-percentage-point drop.

Why? The New Republic says, "It seems that the more people learn about Musk, the less they like him."

According to a new Hart Research survey published Wednesday by Groundwork Collective and Public Citizen. The poll asked respondents about how much influence they felt Musk should have in government, explaining aspects of his role in DOGE, his lack of oversight, and his far-reaching access. By the end of the survey, 63 percent of voters reported having an unfavorable opinion of Musk, an increase of nine points from the beginning of the survey. Meanwhile, only 32 percent of respondents had a favorable opinion, which was down 7 percent from the start, and showed a major negative swing among non-MAGA Republicans.

But it doesn't matter how many voters wish Musk would go away. As long as the DOGE leader pays sufficient fealty to the only person that matters, he can keep up his charade of reducing the federal deficit.

Previously:

• 'Be kind' desk sign deemed contraband by Musk's DOGE enforcers

• Elon Musk dispatches DOGE agents across country before he's even inaugurated

• Musk abandons DOGE's $2 trillion pledge to cut costs

• Trump's beclowning of DOGE shows how little waste they'll cut

• Vivek Ramaswamy out at 'DOGE'