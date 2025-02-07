REM, Animal Collective, The Postal Service, Soccer Mommy, and dozens of other artists on fantastic digital compilation benefiting Los Angeles food bank and wildfire fund

You have until midnight PT to purchase Good Music to Lift Los Angeles, an extraordinary 90-song digital compilation benefiting the LA Regional Food Bank and California Community Foundation's Wildfire Fund. Our friends Jordan Kurland and Dave Eggers along with a dozen other great music industry folks curated this collection that features the likes of REM, Perfume Genius, Dawes, Death Cab for Cutie, Neko Case, Jeff Tweedy, The War on Drugs, Toro y Moi, Modest Mouse, My Morning Jacket, Animal Collective, Ty Segall, Death Cab for Cutie/The Postal Service, and on and on.

It's $20.25 (or more, if you can) via Bandcamp. Hurry hurry!