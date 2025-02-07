Stop wasting money at the grocery store—become a BJ's member for just $20

TL;DR: Get a 1-year BJ's Club Card membership for just $20 (reg. $60) and enjoy massive discounts on groceries, gas, and more.

We all know grocery shopping is expensive, and filling up your gas tank these days feels like a high-stakes financial decision. But what if you could slash your grocery bill, stock up on name-brand essentials, and pay less for gas, all for the price of one overpriced brunch? Well, you can. You can get a BJ's membership for just $20 for an entire year (reg. $60).

Yes, you read that right. For less than what you'd spend on fancy avocado toast and an oat milk latte, you can unlock exclusive savings, massive bulk deals, and a secret VIP pass to savings nirvana.

Traditional grocery stores are not in the business of saving you money. BJ's beats supermarket prices on national brands every single day, meaning you can stock up on everything from milk to mega-sized snack packs for your kids (or for yourself) without watching your budget do the cha-cha-slide into oblivion.

And it's not just food. Need paper towels, batteries, party-sized cheese platters, or a bucket of pretzels the size of a toddler? BJ's has it. Plus, they accept manufacturer's coupons—something their competitors (you know who you are) do not. So, you're not just getting wholesale prices—you're stacking discounts like a money-saving mastermind.

Your time is valuable—and standing in long checkout lines is not how you want to spend it. That's why BJ's gives you multiple ways to shop smarter and faster. ExpressPay lets you scan items while you shop and check out on your phone—meaning you can skip the line and channel your inner shopping ninja.

Curbside Pickup means you don't even have to leave your car—just pop the trunk, and boom, groceries appear like magic.

Saving money has never been this easy, convenient, or fun.

Get a 1-year BJ's Club Card membership for just $20 (reg. $60) for a limited time.

$20 for a 1-Year BJ's Wholesale The Club Card Membership with BJ's Easy Renewal® (Terms Apply*) – $20

Get It Here

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.