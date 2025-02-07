The Lincoln Project says the Presidency is Elon Musk's

Nazi-salute-giving oligarch Elon Musk seems to be a more active President than Convicted Felon #47.

It is a battle of who can be more out for themselves. While Donald Trump has been busy flooding California's Central Valley and mucking about in New York City traffic policy, Elon has been hijacking the entire Federal government.

Elon Musk has worn out his welcome in Washington, according to a new poll from The Economist/YouGov.

When The Economist/YouGov took a poll right after the 2024 election, 47% of Republicans said Musk should have "a lot" of influence in Trump's administration.

In the new poll, released Wednesday, those same Republicans have soured on Musk. Only 26% want him to have "a lot" of influence, a 21-percentage-point drop.

Polls reveal Republicans want Musk out of politics: Boing Boing