Tools for the resistance

If you're feeling overwhelmed and defeated by the flurry of awfulness coming out of the Trump/Musk Regime, here are two terrific resources that provide two things I'm desperately needing right now: (1) up-to-date, true news about what's actually happening in various agencies within the Federal Government, and (2) evidence of people banding together to resist what U.S. Congressman Jesús G. "Chuy" García (D-IL), current Whip of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, has recently called Elon Musk's "illegal power grab across our government."

First, you absolutely must go follow Alt National Park Service (who we've featured here in the past). They describe themselves as:

The official "Resistance" team of U.S. National Park Service. Our mission is to stand up for the National Park Service to help protect and preserve the environment for present and future generations.

They continue to do great work and have become a leading voice in the resistance, reporting on breaking news about what's happening not only at NPS, but across all federal agencies and beyond. They seem to be most active on Facebook and BlueSky although they also have an Instagram and a website.

Second, for an inside look at what's currently happening to and with federal employees—along with information about how folks are resisting the Trump/Musk Regime—go join the SubReddit "FedNews," which features "News, Information, & Discussion for Federal Employees." They further describe the group:

This platform provides a secure space for United States Federal Government employees to express their opinions, share experiences, and discuss news and information pertinent to their employment. Disclaimer: This subreddit is NOT affiliated with or endorsed by the United States government.

It's great to see both of these groups sharing information and leading coalitions of federal workers and other concerned, alarmed, and distressed Americans (and folks across the globe) who are looking for education and action. If you're looking for a place to start getting involved, check out both groups. And please stay alert and safe, friends, and take care of each other.