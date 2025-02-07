Trump and Musk call for reporters to "be fired immediately!!!"

Who has ever heard of a fascist regime with a free press? Nobody, including President Elon Musk and sidekick Donald Trump, who in separate posts this morning called for reporters from The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post to be "fired immediately!"

A livid Trump tore into Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson for criticizing Musk's swift dismantling of USAID. "Eugene Robinson of the Washington Post is INCOMPETENT," he said, in part, about the Pulitzer Prize winner on Truth Social today, which was reported by Raw Story. "…He should be fired immediately!!!" (See full post here, reposted by Republicans Against Trumpism.)

Meanwhile, Musk demanded the exact same thing today for Wall Street Journal reporter Katherine Long: "She should be fired immediately."

Apparently, Musk was enraged with Long, first calling her "disgusting and cruel" in response to a Xitter post that pointed to an article Long had written about the video game industry's lack of diversity. Musk then said Long should be fired in response to a MAGA influencer's post complaining that she had uncovered racist remarks posted by one of Musk's DOGE boys (who ended up resigning after her article came out). (See details at Mediaite.)

Musk and Trump's rage against journalists comes one day after Trump called for the FCC to "immediately terminate" 60 Minutes and shut down CBS. At this rate, the MAGA tag team should have their propaganda machine running with efficiency in no time at all.

Donald Trump says The Washington Post should fire columnist Eugene Robinson for criticizing him.Remember when MAGA pretended to support free speech and oppose "cancel culture"? — Republicans Against Trumpism (@rpsagainsttrump.bsky.social) 2025-02-07T16:12:28.037Z

From Raw Story:

Several hours after Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson interviewed the New Yorker's Susan Glasser about Elon Musk's "evisceration" of USAID, Donald Trump fired back on Truth Social. Trump was harshly criticized on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Friday morning for letting Musk dismantle the venerable foreign aid agency, and with Glasser explaining to Robinson why she she wrote that Trump and Musk are trying to paralyze their critics with fear, the president couldn't hold it in any longer.

And from Mediaite:

In a story published on Thursday, the Journal's Katherine Long revealed that a "key DOGE staff member who gained access to the Treasury Department's central-payments system resigned Thursday after he was linked to a deleted social-media account that advocated racism and eugenics." Now that Elez has been removed from his post at DOGE, Musk appears to be on a mission to punish Long for discovering his foul views.

Previously: First immigrants, now journalism: Trump calls to shut down CBS

