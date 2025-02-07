Watch adorable baby otters playing in the snow

I love baby animals, and there's almost no lil' critter cuter than a sea otter pup. And they're even more ridiculously delightful when they're frolicking in the snow—which they otter-ly adore!

The Vancouver Aquarium recently posted footage of sea otter pups Luna and Tofino—who came to the aquarium as orphaned babies last summer—as they explored snow for the very first time! In the video, you can hear them squealing with delight as they have the best time jumping around in and rolling through the snow. The playful pair even knock over the snowman that senior marine mammal trainer Nadine Trottier built for them!

The adorable video was captured by Trottier, who explains that otters love anything cold, including snow, and that Luna and Tofino reacted to the snow with excitement and curiosity. I could watch these two play for hours!

And, luckily, if I or anyone else wants to do exactly that, the Vancouver Aquarium has installed a live sea otter cam where you can check in on the rowdy rascals all day, every day!

See more otters and other marine life on the Vancouver Aquarium's YouTube, Instagram, or website.