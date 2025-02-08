Hobbyist engineer builds pet mansion

Don't show this article to your dog unless you want them to get jealous. Seriously. Zhongyuan-based engineer Xing Zhilei has transcended the traditional dog crate, going to great pains to construct a luxurious to-scale mini-condo to house his various pets. Although originally built to promote his wife's pet store, the project has gone viral both at home and abroad, and Zhilei is all too happy to share snapshots from the everyday life of the home's residents.

I never thought I'd find myself getting jealous of a cat's accommodations, but – wow. Every detail of the house is perfect, from working power to running water, all wrapped in a realistic modern aesthetic. One could be forgiven for assuming these were videos of giant cats rather than small houses. It's evident this is a true passion project for Zhilei, and its success has even allowed him to expand his pets' miniature world, from spas to supermarkets.

It's not hard to see why it's been so successful: just watching the pets stomp around in their living room is captivating, and the little storylines Zhilei herds them into (with some difficulty on his part, as freely admitted) only add to the experience. Almost more captivating is the sheer amount of work that must have gone into every inch of every shrunken-down room – if you do end up spiraling into a cute animal-filled rabbit hole, you can tell yourself you're just appreciating the craftsmanship. (P.S. don't worry about potential cramping; they don't live there full-time.)