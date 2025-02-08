Interactive map of obscure islands

Aman Vir created an interactive map of his favorite obscure islands. Some you may well have heard of, such as Midway, for which a major WWII naval battle was named, and North Sentinel, home of the Sentinelese. I did not know about Devon, the world's largest uninhabited island—larger than Spitsbergen and Taiwan—or Hans Island, fought over pointlessly but harmlessly by Canada and Denmark.

Just Room Enough Island, also known as Hub Island, is the world's smallest inhabited island located in the Thousand Islands chain in New York. The island, which was purchased by the Sizeland family in the 1950s, is around 3,300 square feet in size and features a house, a tree, shrubs, and a small beach. It lies on the Saint Lawrence River between Heart Island and Imperial Isle, close to the US-Canada border, and is part of Alexandria Bay.

There are a few purely abstract islands, too, including a cartographical error and Null Island, 0°N 0°E, marked in real life only by a weather buoy.

Previously:

• Preserving human history in a National Park

• This 'magnetic' performance by synth-pop band Future Islands is one of the best I've seen

• Hurricane Irma turned these green Caribbean islands brown

• Japan reaffirms sovereignty over Kuril islands, annexed by Russia in 1945